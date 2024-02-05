Stifel Nicolaus Raises DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

TSE DHT.UN opened at C$14.20 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

