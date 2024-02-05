StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

