StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

