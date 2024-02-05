Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the second quarter valued at $195,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.