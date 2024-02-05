Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

STRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of STRO opened at $4.52 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $275.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 99.73% and a negative net margin of 354.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sutro Biopharma

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,860,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 1,071,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 984,734 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 598,164 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

