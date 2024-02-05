S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of SANW opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

