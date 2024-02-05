T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $161.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average of $147.11. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $31,458,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock valued at $405,996,241. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

