TD Cowen Lowers NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $30.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NOV Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NOV opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NOV will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NOV by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

