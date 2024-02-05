Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,884 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Teradyne worth $22,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,896,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 100.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teradyne by 153.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $96.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

