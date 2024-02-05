TeraWulf Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 158.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Canada reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

TeraWulf Price Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

