Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $61.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

