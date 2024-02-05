Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $61.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $49,505,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 529,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

