Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTEK. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.25.

TTEK stock opened at $166.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.04. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 16.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,804,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

