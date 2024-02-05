Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textainer Group

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGH opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. Textainer Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $49.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.