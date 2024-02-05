The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of AES worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AES by 5,703.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,094 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AES by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,284 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,987,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 114.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -78.41%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

