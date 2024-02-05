The Boeing Company Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

NYSE BA opened at $209.38 on Monday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

