The Carlyle Group (CG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after acquiring an additional 605,112 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,558,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,183,000 after acquiring an additional 103,518 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

