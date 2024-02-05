The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

