The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $24.98 on Monday. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 186,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 160,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 216.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 129,326 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.