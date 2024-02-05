The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $262.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day moving average is $212.32. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

