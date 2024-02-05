The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

HIG opened at $90.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,718 shares of company stock valued at $26,604,904. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

