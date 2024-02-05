The RMR Group (RMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect The RMR Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

RMR stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

