Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $21.51 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $21.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.75. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.59 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $551.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.22 and a 200-day moving average of $513.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

