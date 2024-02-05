Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 2,701 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 505,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

