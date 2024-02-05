Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2,317.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $162.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

