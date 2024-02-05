Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.