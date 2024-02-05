Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Southern by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Down 2.6 %

SO stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.