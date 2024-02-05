Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.