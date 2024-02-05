Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

HEICO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $184.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.52. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $191.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

