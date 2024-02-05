Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $767,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2024

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,428,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.