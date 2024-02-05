Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $767,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,428,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

