Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,555 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $220.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Clorox cleans up after post-COVID normalization and a cyberattack
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 solar tracker stocks to make your portfolio sizzle in 2024
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Goodyear Tires can benefit from EVs, but not how you may think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.