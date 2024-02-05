Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $49,205,517. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVR opened at $7,319.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,988.99 and a 1 year high of $7,423.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,870.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 467.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.