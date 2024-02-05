Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 1,004 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

