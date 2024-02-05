Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $297.05 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

