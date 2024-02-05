Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

