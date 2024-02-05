Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $20.15 on Monday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $266,781 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

