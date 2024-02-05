Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 112,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

