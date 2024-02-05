Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,004,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 121,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.95 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

