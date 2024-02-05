Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 324,300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 324,300 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.25 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

