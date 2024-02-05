Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 443,409 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 443,409 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Loews by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after acquiring an additional 699,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after buying an additional 88,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,092,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Up 1.0 %

Loews stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

