Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $232.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.32. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

