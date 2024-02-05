Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.79 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.