Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.0 %

UI opened at $128.76 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $298.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.18. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.