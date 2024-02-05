UDR (UDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. UDR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 256.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 8.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

