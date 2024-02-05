Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
NASDAQ UNTY opened at $27.26 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $274.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 423.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
