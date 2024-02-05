USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $903.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $158,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.