VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,593,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,612,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,077,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

