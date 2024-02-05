Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.28. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $221.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.