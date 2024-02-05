Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 23.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,640.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

