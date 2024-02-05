Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.62 on Monday. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Via Renewables by 38.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.